GoFundMe, can Montanans trust it?

BOZEMAN -

Robert Godwin Sr.'s murder came as a shock for the Cleveland community and of course his own family.

Also shocking, within 24 hours of his murder, fraudulent GoFundMe pages were set up asking for donations to help support the victim's family.

Simply put, the Better Business Bureau says, people need to be careful with their money. According to CNN less than 24 hours after video of Robert Godwin Senior being shot to death was posted to Facebook, nine GoFundMe pages had popped up claiming to benefit his family.

What began in 2010 GoFundMe is the world's largest social fundraising platform. According to GoFundMe more than three billion dollars has been raised and more than 25 million people have donated.

However, how much of that money was actually donated for a good cause? Dan Buchta Marketplace Director for the Better Business Bureau says GoFundMe is just another way for scammers to steal money. 

"Fires, earthquakes, floods, that sort of the thing and these GoFundMe sites go up they pull on your heart strings, make you feel really good about giving they only have to trick one or two or three people,” said Buchta.

According to BBB, scammers target national stories, for example the murder of Robert Godwin Sr. While researching GoFundMe I found two separate accounts that posted the exact same bio.

"If they list their phone number, if they have a link to an actual website or something like that where you can find a little about them or their organization that might be a little more reliable," said Buchta.

The fake sites that I found were taken down almost immediately by GoFundMe. The actual GoFundMe page for Godwin Sr. has links to prove its legitimacy.  Even with the links Buchta is still skeptical.

"Only way I would give to a GoFundMe page for either somebody that got hurt or natural disaster would be if I actually knew the person who was actually running that GoFundMe page."

As another option, Buchta recommends give.org. People can research a charity's legitimacy through this website. 

