Necropsy report reveals metals and acid in Berkeley Pit killed Snow Geese

The deadly effects of the Berkeley Pit's acidic waters are thrust back into the public eye.

As a new report shows exactly what killed thousands of snow geese that landed in the pit and drank the water.

The gentle birds that weigh an average of six pounds, necropsy reports show heavy metals like Copper, Zinc, and Manganese wreaked havoc on the animals' kidneys, livers, and stomachs.

Experts examining the birds also found lesions in their throats, stomach, and intestines.

Dr. Heather Davis at the Amherst Animal Hospital in Butte treated some of the geese that survived ingesting the pit's water.

Back in December during the incident, Dr. Davis told ABC FOX Montana the effects were visible inside and outside the birds.

"They are very quiet. Your typical wild animal they don't want to be around you at all. So the fact that you can capture them is kind of a sign that they're pretty out of it. Weakness, they kind of lay their heads down,” said Davis.

It was estimated that 3,000 to 4,000 migrating snow geese suddenly landed in the Berkeley Pit to avoid a winter storm, ingested water and ultimately died.

The U.S Fish & Wildlife Service sent eighteen dead birds to the National Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin to find out exactly what killed them.

However, Mike McGivern with Montana Resources said it's not much of a mystery.

"The necropsy is very similar to 1995. Low PH and elevated metals,” said McGivern.

In 1995, a similar incident occurred involving several birds also landing into the pit.

McGivern said they received the report a couple of weeks ago from U.S Fish & Wildlife Service.

However, this report has given them more insight and encouragement to explore hazing technology to keep birds off the pit in the future.

As for Montana Resources being charged for the thousands of geese landing in the pit, McGivern said no charges have been made and that the investigation is still ongoing.

He also said if Montana Resources is charged for the birds' deaths, they would have to pay $5,000 for every goose.