Montana House rejects bill to raise campaign contributions

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A bill to raise campaign contribution limits for state candidates and allow decisions on campaign finance violations to go to mediation has failed on a tie vote in the Montana House.



The House rejected the bill on a 50-50 vote on Tuesday.



The bill by Republican Sen. Tom Richmond would have increased how much money candidates can receive from political parties, committees and individuals.



Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl has previously said the bill also would have diminished his office's independent authority to oversee campaign finance and reporting laws.



Besides adding an outside mediator to the campaign violation proceedings, the bill would have eliminated the commissioner's ability to initiate criminal cases against candidates. Motl says it also would have added duties to the commissioner's staff that would reduce the office's ability to investigate cases.

