The Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club “Book Giveaway Project”

The Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club has been providing every second grader in the Bozeman area two books that they will keep for their very own. Each student will have their name inscribed in the book.

The Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club ordered 2,500 books that retail at $15,928.00 with a 40% discount which equals a cost of $9556.00.

They give books to 1,088 students in 24 schools in the area.

SCHEDULE:

There are only 2 more Book Giveaway events this year where the books will be handed to the children:

April 20th

2:30p – 3:30p

Monforton School

6001 Monforton School Road

Bozeman, MT 59718

April 27th

12:15pm – 1:20pm

Whittier School

511 N. 5th Avenue

Bozeman, MT 59715

