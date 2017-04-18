"Terror campaign": Montana lawyer calls Anglin & supporters "racist thugs" for harassment

A Whitefish woman has officially filed a federal lawsuit against the publisher of a neo-Nazi website, after what her lawyers call a “coordinated, repulsive, threatening campaign of anti-Semitic harassment.”

Tanya Gersh, a Jewish real estate agent living in Whitefish, filed the suit along with Southern Poverty Law Center, claiming that a ”terror campaign, known as a ‘troll storm, was launched by Andrew Anglin,” who is the publisher of the Daily Stormer website.

Gersh’s complaint alleges Anglin began his initial attacks against her on December 16th, 2016, with an article calling for the troll storm and including phone numbers, email addresses, and links to social media profiles for Ms. Gersh, her immediate family members (including her twelve-year-old son), her friends, and her colleagues.

The complaint alleges multiple articles and images referencing Nazi Germany and the persecution of Jewish people being added to Anglin’s website, claiming Anglin’s followers were also encouraged to seek her out in person, along with a “tsunami of threats” that “arrived by email, social media, and voicemail.”

In the complaint, Gersh’s lawyers state Anglin’s justification was in defense of a part-time Whitefish resident named Sherry Spencer, mother of Richard Spencer, who gained notoriety when a video emerged of him “spouting racist rhetoric and declaring, ‘Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!’ at a gathering of white nationalists.”

According to the claim filed on behalf of Gersh, she and Ms. Spencer and Gersh spoke about possibly selling her building, which did not materialize, but resulted in a blog post from Ms. Spencer alleging Gersh “had tried to threaten and extort her into agreeing to sell her building, making a donation, and denouncing her son’s views.”

This is when, lawyers say, Anglin’s attacks began, saying “Ms. Gersh has experienced serious and severe emotional and physical distress as a result of the harassment, for which she has received medical treatment. Ms. Gersh has had panic attacks, goes to bed in tears, wakes up crying, startles easily, feels anxiety and discomfort in crowded places, has had trouble leaving her home, and fears answering her phone… Ms. Gersh’s physical symptoms include weight gain, joint pain, and hair loss. Overall, she feels like an entirely different person than she did before the troll storm, as though she has been permanently altered.”

The lawsuit claims Anglin additionally posted an article on January 5th, 2017, claiming he had plans for an armed protest, called the “James Earl Ray Day Extravaganza,” named after the man convicted of murdering Martin Luther King Jr, and saying it would include a representative of Hamas and white nationalists from the U.K, Sweden, France, and Greece. He allegedly reinforced this march on January 10th.

The lawsuit states the amount in controversy exceeds $75,000, and claims Gersh “demands a trial by jury on all issues triable by a jury.”

John Morrison, who represents Gersh out of Helena, said his office has worked with the Southern Poverty Law Center to gather months of transcripts for the emails, texts, voicemails, tweets, and other internet posts used to harass Gersh's family.

“Look, these guys are racist thugs," said Morrison. "They operate by flooding the internet with lies and threats, and we don’t tolerate that kind of thing in Montana. They’re going to find out that Montanans do not countenance that in this state."

Morrison called the Southern Poverty Law Center "the preeminent firm in America that has brought cases prosecuting racial and religious discrimination."

An e-mail has been sent to a confirmed address for Andrew Anglin for response and comment to the lawsuit; as of this writing, Anglin has yet to respond.