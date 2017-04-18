Will you attend? Here's the 2017 'Jazzoula Music Festival' schedule

A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest. According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seeley Lake Ranger District. The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

Missoula Animal Control is alerting dog owner to be extra aware of the heat after they received news of a dog who died after hiking. Animal Control explained that the dog suffered from heatstroke after its family took a hike July 17 on the M Trail.

Reaction tonight from friends of the UM student reportedly held tonight in a Chinese jail, When Guthrie McLean woke up this morning in a Chinese jail, it was day-four for him. And while there are diplomatic efforts underway to free the man, his friends say they are worried. They took time away from their efforts to bring Guthrie home, to talk with us about him, and their concern for him. Setting up a crowdfunding site for one of his best friends was the furthest thing from Zakk Wi...