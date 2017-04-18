Will you attend? Here's the 2017 'Jazzoula Music Festival' schedule

Will you attend? Here's the 2017 'Jazzoula Music Festival' sched - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

TUESDAY, April 18

6:30 The StarLighters, sax-driven swing with Edie Smith vocals

7:15 Airmail Special: Chuck Florence clarinet; David Horgan guitar; Jeff Stickney trumpet; Bob LedBetter vibes; Pete Hand bass; Ed Stalling drums.

8:00 Jodi Marshall, the Grande Dame of piano

8:45 Canta Brasil, featuring Magda Chaney vocals

9:30 "Lance Boyd A" UM Jazz combo; including Eli Wynn, Lhanna Writesel, Finn Carroll

WEDNESDAY, April 19

6:30 Night Blooming Jasmine (Django jazz quartet)

7:15 UM's "Bad Platitude" with Emily Silks & friends

8:00 Eden Atwood vocals with Craig Hall guitar

8:45 Chuck Florence, Sam McKenzie

9:30 Owen Ross, guitar

THURSDAY April 20

Hall of Fame Award night!

6:30 "Lance Boyd B" Sextet, including Becca Speranza, Levi Brown, Ross Strauser

7:15 Melody Anderson vocals with Pete Hand bass, Ed Stalling drums, Hall of Famer Jim Driscoll piano.

8:00 Missoula Blues & Jazz Society inducts pianist Jim Driscoll as lJazzoula 2017 Hall of Fame honoree; followed by Jim solo; Jim Driscoll trio with Pete Hand bass & Ed Stalling drums.

8:45 Basement Boyz: Ed Stalling, Pete Hand, Jim Driscoll, David Horgan, Jeff Stickney on trumpet. Guest vocalist Lindsey Stormo.

9:30 Stephane Gariepy quintet: DR Halsell, guitar; Steve Kalling, bass; Milan House, piano; Ed Stalling, drums; Gariepy on saxes. 

FRIDAY April 21

6:30 Kimberlee Carlson/Ron Meissner Jazz Quintet

7:15 Bob Packwood piano

8:00 MJ Williams with Beth Lo & David Horgan

8:45 Absent Wilson Conspiracy: Steve Kalling bass; Tanner Fruit sax; DR Halsell guitar; Ed Stalling drums; with special guests Naomi Moon Siegel trombone and Josh Farmer piano!

DOORS open 6pm

MUSIC starts 6:30pm at

217 Tremont, St. Anthony Parish Center. Food & full bar available. Tix: Rockin Rudy's & at the door. $12/$10. Full-festival pass $30/$25. 542-0077.

* Times are approximate.

* Updates JAZZOULA Facebook HERE 

