Troy woman's road construction death was caused by a construction vehicle

The woman killed in a road construction, accident on Interstate 90, Kathleen Louise Lee was apparently 'backed over' by a car driven by an construction worker.

Clay Herbst the Park County Undersheriff said this was an unfortunate incident. He says the Sheriff’s office and fire department was called to the scene around 1:30 yesterday afternoon. When they arrived to the accident Lee had already passed away.

Herbst also says there has been much confusion about this accident, but to make it clear it was a construction vehicle that killed lee not a pedestrian vehicle. 

"It appears she was back over by construction vehicle within the site so nobody had driven in from outside,” said Clay Herbst, Park County Undersheriff. “It wasn't a motor vehicle accident as such so it has been deemed as an industrial accident, the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident but that's still incomplete.”

Tony Ewalt Senior Vice President of Sleeten Construction said the company is saddened by the death of their employee.

In the statement they say “The deceased was a laborer employee with our bridge division who in the past year had worked on several different projects for the company. We extend our hearts and deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and all.”

The Park County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the woman killed Monday at a construction site near Livingston.

According to a media release, the name of the deceased individual is Kathleen Louise Lee. She was 52 years old, from Troy Montana.

As we reported Monday on abcfoxmontana.com and kulr8.com, the Park County Undersheriff Clay Herbst said sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an individual being run over at mile marker 333 on Interstate 90 at about 1:30 on Monday.

He says that it happened in the closed portion of a construction zone. Kathleen was an employee on the work site. 

The driver of the vehicle was also an employee on the work site. 

It appears the driver of the vehicle was backing up and struck Kathleen. 

At this time it appears to be a terrible accident, however, the Park County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating the incident.

Reporter Cassie Schirm is working this story today, we expect an update for viewers on our 5:30 ABC Montana news. 

