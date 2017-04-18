Whitefish Mayor calls for 'tolerance and diversity' after lawsui - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Whitefish Mayor calls for 'tolerance and diversity' after lawsuit

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Below is a statement from Whitefish Mayor John Muhlfeld, this statement came as a response to a story ABC FOX Montana along with other media outlets aired Tuesday. We talked to a lawyer for Tanya Gersh. Gersh who resides in Whitefish s suing the publisher of a neo-Nazi website for orchestrating an anti-Semitic "troll storm" against her family over the internet.     

"The community of Whitefish has demonstrated our commitment to standing up against racism and bigotry numerous times with official city actions," said Whitefish Mayor John Muhlfeld, "including our city council's documented proclamation, resolution and ordinance against discrimination. The City of Whitefish clearly accepts the responsibility to promote tolerance, nondiscrimination and diversity within our community. We honor the inherent worth of all people regardless of race, creed, religion, national origin, sex or sexual orientation. We have a strong inclusive community here, where neighbors help neighbors, people look you in the eye and say hello when you're walking down the sidewalk. We will continue to honor these values as the courts assess the harassment that impacted members of our community and local businesses."

Dylan Boyle, the Executive Director of Explore Whitefish said, "Whitefish welcomes people from all over the world with genuine hospitality. We are proud that our community and city government have consistently demonstrated a commitment to core values of dignity, diversity, and inclusion of all of its residents and visitors while standing up against bigotry.”

