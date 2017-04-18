Impact, strategy behind Trump Jr & Sanders visits for special el - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Impact, strategy behind Trump Jr & Sanders visits for special election

Posted:

The race for Montana’s lone congressional seat is getting national attention and endorsements.

Donald Trump Jr has already been confirmed for his visit to Montana later this week, to endorse Republican candidate Greg Gianforte.

But the camp for Rob Quist confirmed on Monday that Bernie Sanders will head to Montana in support of Rob Quist.

Obviously, as these two visit illustrate, Montana’s special election represents a key battle for the national parties as well.

"The national parties look at this and say 'We want to shape a narrative about how national politics are going,' and that often times is shaped in these special elections,” said our political analyst, Lee Banville.

Banville also pointed out that the visit from Donald Trump Jr represents a different message to Montana Republicans than the Bernie Sanders visit does for Montana Democrats.

For Republicans, an infusion of funds for Gianforte's campaign, but Banville said it also represents a major endorsement from the Trump family to a man they believe will win.

"I think they feel pretty confident at the moment about this race,” said Banville. “This is a way for the White House to express their support for a guy who they think is going to get elected, and deepen their connections with likely the next Congressman from Montana.”

But all of that is up in the air, according to Banville, with the news of a Bernie Sanders now set for the Month of May, which he said could go a long way toward injecting a lot of excitement into Quist's campaign. 

"If Democrats get excited, that throws a level of uncertainty into this race, because its a special election,” Banville said. “A lot of people aren't going to vote. So who's going to turn out to vote? It's going to be the people who are excited to vote."

Trump Jr is currently scheduled for multiple stops on April 21st and 22nd in Kalispell, Hamilton, Billings, and Bozeman.

Quist’s representative Les Braswell said dates are still being worked on for specifics on when Sanders will arrive in the Treasure State.

