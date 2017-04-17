MT University System paying former employees in class action settlement

The Montana University System is reaching out to thousands of former employees, as part of a settlement to pay back anyone who is owed medical insurance claims.

Kevin McRae with the Montana University System said on Monday that 45,000 letters have been sent to people who may have had a claim between October 2001 and December 2016, as part of a class action settlement.

According to McRae, the claims refer to a very specific kind of injury claim that is relatively uncommon, and said he doesn't expect many people to fit in the category of this settlement.

"The vast majority of them are in circumstances such as if I was injured, and another insurer covered the cost of the bills, is the employers health insurance plan also under and obligation?" said McRae. "It's those sorts of relatively narrow types of claims."

McRae said anyone looking to submit their own claim has until April 13th, 2018.

If you believe you or your family member are entitled to money payments, you can reach out to:

Hillary P. Carls

Angel, Coil & Bartlett

125 W. Mendenhall, Suite 201

Bozeman, MT 59715

Telephone: 406-586-1926

hillary@angelcoilbartlett.com

www.angelcoilbartlett.com