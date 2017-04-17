Missoula sophomore meets Governor for Fight Childhood Hunger Week

One Missoula High School student received a special visit on Monday from Governor Bullock, as a thanks for her efforts to tackle a child hunger community project.

Sophomore Emma Blakely welcomed the Governor Sentinel High school, after raising nearly $5000 from 40 Missoula businesses.

The money helped purchase a new fridge and freezer for the school, to store healthy snacks for all students, as well as directly contributing to funding the school's garden project.

Bullock calls childhood hunger a problem Montanans can solve, saying Blakely and the other 18 Montana students of his Youth Leadership Council are proof that making a change can start at any age.

Here is a full list of the Governor and First Lady Youth Leadership Council members:

-Isabella Aaseng, Frenchtown Junior High School, Frenchtown, 8th Grade

-Taetumn Bailey, C.R. Anderson Middle School, Helena, 8th Grade

-Ammra Berger, Skyview High School, Billings, 11th Grade

-Emma Blakely, Sentinel High School, Missoula, 10th Grade

-Emily Brurud, Havre High School, Havre, 12th Grade

-Tiffanie Carter, C.M. Russell High School, Great Falls, 11th Grade

-Benjamin Costin, Malta High School, Saco, 9th Grade

-Emma Gunderson, Choteau Junior High School, Choteau, 7th Grade

-Brittany Hanson, Shelby High School, Shelby, 10th Grade

-Sierra Hutchin, Charlo High School, Charlo, 11th Grade

-Bonnie Jones, Malta High School, Malta, 9th Grade

-Vanessa Kent, Charlo High School, Charlo, 11th Grade

-Josephine Lange, Hamilton High School, Corvallis, 12th Grade

-Quinn McKearman, Sentinel High School, Missoula, 11th Grade

-Tessa Sawyer, Beaverhead County High School, Dillon, 12th Grade

-Kaitlyn Sharp, Browning High School, Browning, 12th Grade

-Sophia Skwarchuk, Flathead High School, Kalispell, 12th Grade

-Kylee Wells, St. Ignatius High School, Arlee, 10th Grade

-Olivia Zepeda, Hamilton High School, Hamilton, 10th Grade