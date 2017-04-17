Missoula sophomore meets Governor for Fight Childhood Hunger Wee - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula sophomore meets Governor for Fight Childhood Hunger Week

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

One Missoula High School student received a special visit on Monday from Governor Bullock, as a thanks for her efforts to tackle a child hunger community project.

Sophomore Emma Blakely welcomed the Governor Sentinel High school, after raising nearly $5000 from 40 Missoula businesses.

The money helped purchase a new fridge and freezer for the school, to store healthy snacks for all students, as well as directly contributing to funding the school's garden project.

Bullock calls childhood hunger a problem Montanans can solve, saying Blakely and the other 18 Montana students of his Youth Leadership Council are proof that making a change can start at any age.

Here is a full list of the Governor and First Lady Youth Leadership Council members:

-Isabella Aaseng, Frenchtown Junior High School, Frenchtown, 8th Grade
-Taetumn Bailey, C.R. Anderson Middle School, Helena, 8th Grade
-Ammra Berger, Skyview High School, Billings, 11th Grade
-Emma Blakely, Sentinel High School, Missoula, 10th Grade
-Emily Brurud, Havre High School, Havre, 12th Grade
-Tiffanie Carter, C.M. Russell High School, Great Falls, 11th Grade
-Benjamin Costin, Malta High School, Saco, 9th Grade
-Emma Gunderson, Choteau Junior High School, Choteau, 7th Grade
-Brittany Hanson, Shelby High School, Shelby, 10th Grade
-Sierra Hutchin, Charlo High School, Charlo, 11th Grade
-Bonnie Jones, Malta High School, Malta, 9th Grade
-Vanessa Kent, Charlo High School, Charlo, 11th Grade
-Josephine Lange, Hamilton High School, Corvallis, 12th Grade
-Quinn McKearman, Sentinel High School, Missoula, 11th Grade
-Tessa Sawyer, Beaverhead County High School, Dillon, 12th Grade
-Kaitlyn Sharp, Browning High School, Browning, 12th Grade
-Sophia Skwarchuk, Flathead High School, Kalispell, 12th Grade
-Kylee Wells, St. Ignatius High School, Arlee, 10th Grade
-Olivia Zepeda, Hamilton High School, Hamilton, 10th Grade

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Overwhelming support to help family who lost their daughter in a fatal car crash

    Overwhelming support to help family who lost their daughter in a fatal car crash

    Thursday, July 20 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-07-20 04:38:37 GMT

    Several fundraising efforts from local residents and businesses. 

    Several fundraising efforts from local residents and businesses. 

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

  • Dog dies of heatstroke following hike

    Dog dies of heatstroke following hike

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:56:30 GMT

    Missoula Animal Control is alerting dog owner to be extra aware of the heat after they received news of a dog who died after hiking.  Animal Control explained that the dog suffered from heatstroke after its family took a hike July 17 on the M Trail.

    Missoula Animal Control is alerting dog owner to be extra aware of the heat after they received news of a dog who died after hiking.  Animal Control explained that the dog suffered from heatstroke after its family took a hike July 17 on the M Trail.

  • Daughter of longtime Flathead County Commissioner victim of fatal hit and run

    Daughter of longtime Flathead County Commissioner victim of fatal hit and run

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-07-19 19:53:46 GMT

    Brenneman was the daughter of Flathead County Commissioner Joe Brenneman.  Brenneman and his family reside in Kalispell.

    Brenneman was the daughter of Flathead County Commissioner Joe Brenneman.  Brenneman and his family reside in Kalispell.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Here's where to park at the first concert in Kettlehouse Amphitheater

    Here's where to park at the first concert in Kettlehouse Amphitheater

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:28 AM EDT2017-07-13 14:28:32 GMT

    On Thursday Lyle Lovett and His Large Band will be the first artists to open the new music hub in Bonner: the Kettlehouse Amphitheater,  Hundreds of people will head into Bonner along Highway 200. Here's where to park if you are one of these people. There is parking at the venue available for $5. There are are four separate lots with names featuring Kettlehouse beers such as Double Haul and Eddy out. There's about 1,200 spots total. Parking opens 90 min...

    On Thursday Lyle Lovett and His Large Band will be the first artists to open the new music hub in Bonner: the Kettlehouse Amphitheater,  Hundreds of people will head into Bonner along Highway 200. Here's where to park if you are one of these people. There is parking at the venue available for $5. There are are four separate lots with names featuring Kettlehouse beers such as Double Haul and Eddy out. There's about 1,200 spots total. Parking opens 90 min...

  • Kalispell woman gains fame after walking away from bodybuilding

    Kalispell woman gains fame after walking away from bodybuilding

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:06:26 GMT
    © Photos From Jolene Jones© Photos From Jolene Jones

    A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago. 

    A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago. 

  • Crash at Brooks and Reserve Streets

    Crash at Brooks and Reserve Streets

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-19 19:46:52 GMT

    Missoula, MT.- A crash at the intersection of Brooks and Reserve Streets in Missoula.

    Missoula, MT.- A crash at the intersection of Brooks and Reserve Streets in Missoula.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.