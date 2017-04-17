Female construction worker killed south of Livingston

The Park County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a female construction worker, reportedly struck by a vehicle near Livingston.

Park County Undersheriff Clay Herbst says that sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an individual being run over at mile marker 333 on Interstate 90 at about 1:30 on Monday.

He says that it happened in the closed portion of a construction zone.

Park County Rural Fire, Livingston City Fire, Montana Highway Patrol and the Park County Sheriff's Office all went to the scene.

When emergency services crews arrived on the scene, they found the woman already dead.

Undersheriff Herbst says that the Park County Sheriff's Office is currently working on the investigation, along with assistance for the Montana Highway Patrol.

