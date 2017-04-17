Meet New Griz QB Reese Phillips

The Big Sky conference released their annual preseason coaches and media poll today, and for the first time in a long time, the Montana State Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies are nowhere near the top.
The Big Sky Conference released their preseason all-conference teams. Three Montana Grizzly players made the list: Offensive Tackle David Reese, Wide Receiver Jerry Louie-McGee, and Outside Linebacker Josh Buss. One Montana State Bobcat player made the list as well, middle linebacker Mac Bignell.
Night one of the 54th annual East Helena Valley Rodeo featuring the Northern Rodeo Association was "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" Night for breast cancer awareness.
Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.
On the eve of the Event at Rebecca Farm, one woman is very busy and that woman is Sarah Broussard.
Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.
Seven Gonzaga baseball players were named to All-Star teams in their respective summer baseball leagues recently, headed by a trio of Bulldogs in the Alaska Baseball League's Midsummer Classic and two more in the West Coast League's showcase game.
Reeder has been interim offensive coordinator since June 7 when Fred Salanoa resigned and returned to be with his family in Hawaii.
The Cougars bring back 12 players from their 2016-17 active roster while adding a pair of freshmen and a redshirt-freshmen to bring their totals to 15 for the new season.
Linehan took home Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP honors after going 21-of-31 for 381 yards and four touchdowns to help Idaho take down Colorado State. On the season, Linehan finished first in the conference with 3,184 passing yards and second with 19 touchdowns.
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns.
Falk was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas award and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien last season after throwing for the third-most yards in the country (4,468) and tying a school-record with 38 touchdown passes, earning All-Pac-12 second team honors.
The Big Sky conference released their annual preseason coaches and media poll today, and for the first time in a long time, the Montana State Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies are nowhere near the top.
The Fighting Hawks and Eagles have been pegged to finish 1-2, respectively.
Pelluer was among the 109 players named to the watch list for The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service."
Martin Jr. is one of 46 players named to the watch list, including five from the Pac-12 Conference.
Several fundraising efforts from local residents and businesses.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
Missoula Animal Control is alerting dog owner to be extra aware of the heat after they received news of a dog who died after hiking. Animal Control explained that the dog suffered from heatstroke after its family took a hike July 17 on the M Trail.
Brenneman was the daughter of Flathead County Commissioner Joe Brenneman. Brenneman and his family reside in Kalispell.
On Thursday Lyle Lovett and His Large Band will be the first artists to open the new music hub in Bonner: the Kettlehouse Amphitheater, Hundreds of people will head into Bonner along Highway 200. Here's where to park if you are one of these people. There is parking at the venue available for $5. There are are four separate lots with names featuring Kettlehouse beers such as Double Haul and Eddy out. There's about 1,200 spots total. Parking opens 90 min...
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
Missoula, MT.- A crash at the intersection of Brooks and Reserve Streets in Missoula.
