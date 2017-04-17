Meet New Griz QB Reese Phillips - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Meet New Griz QB Reese Phillips

He’s got the look of a quarterback, the wavy hair like Sunshine from Remember the Titans and a pretty relaxed attitude to go with it.

“I would say I’m a pretty calm guy, down to Earth,” said Reese Phillips.

Growing up in Chattanooga it was a no brainer who Phillips idolized.

“Well my all time favorite quarterback is Peyton Manning, i grew up in Tennessee and he is like his own religion down there. as far as demeanor goes Aaron Rodgers, they way he approaches the game is just awesome,” said Phillips.

As far as what quarterback his teammates compare him to…

“He’s kind of like someone who is cool he is cool as ice,” said WR Keenan Curran.

Like Matt Ryan maybe?

“Yea, Matty Reese, no Icy Reese, yea I like that,” said Curran.

Off the field Phillips loves listening to music, perhaps not what Sunshine listens to though.

“April 24th, shootout Lil’ Wayne coming, I’m a big Lil’ Wayne fan, I like a lot but mostly rap rap in general,” said Reese.

Coming from the South to Montana Phillips says there are definitely some cultural differences.

“No doubt, well as far as ethnicities go I had never met a Native American before I came here, so that was something different,” said Phillips.

But as different as the two places are he says they do share one important thing.

“The mentality for football is the same here. They live and die by Griz football here just like in the south so that’s nice,” said Phillips.

As far as how Phillips came to Montana well his former offensive coordinator at Kentucky knew Coach Stitt, and he told Reese that you have to go to Missoula.

“I had other schools I could’ve gone after harder but he told me to go to Montana. He knew Brady was here and he was like you are going to have one year but that’s all you need at a place like that,” said Phillips.

It’s been a windy road for Phillips in his collegiate career but he’s finally in the drivers seat, and he couldn’t be any happier.

“I would have never imagined I would’ve ended up out here but this is the position I have always wanted to be in and i’m just enjoying it really and being the guy and being the leader for the team that’s what I’ve always wanted.

