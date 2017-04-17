Butte residents respond to recent car chase

The investigation of an early Friday morning Butte car chase is now in the hands of the Montana Department of Criminal Investigations.

However, no serious injuries were reported.

Monday, ABC FOX Montana found out for residents in the East Platinum Street area it's a reason to keep their guard up.

For resident Francie Bailey, an early morning high-speed car chase passed without incident.

"I went to bed early. I didn't hear anything or see nothing,” said Bailey.

On that morning, two men allegedly sped past Bailey's house after an altercation with police.

Butte Undersheriff George Skuletich said officers were assisting Montana Parole and Probation Officers with a separate investigation on Platinum Street.

Skuletich said when they were heading towards the residence, officers heard gunshots fired.

Officers then quickly fired two shots into a vehicle's tire as it was fleeing from the scene.

"We arrested a James Wasson who was the driver of the vehicle with three counts of criminal endangerment and DUI. Then arrested Lawrence Roach who is wanted on a probation violation,” said Skuletich.

The suspects were arrested along Shields Avenue and Second Street after crashing their car into a guard rail.

Bailey has lived in Butte all her life and does not think the car chase changes her neighborhood safety.

"You have to be safe. I live alone, me and my dog and this neighborhood is pretty safe,” said Bailey.

As for now, the suspects are being held at Butte's Detention Center.

A preliminary hearing will take place in the next four weeks.