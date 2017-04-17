Who will get the Native American vote in the special elections?

The race for Montana’s lone congressional seat is gaining momentum.

And now both candidates are seeking the attention of Montana’s Native American communities for their vote

Once a seemingly forgotten slice of Montana’s voting population, candidates running for the house seat are focusing more attention on people from the state's seven Indian reservations where residents often struggle with alcoholism, poverty, unemployment and crime.

Now the big question is who will win the Native American vote?

In Montana, the Native American population continues to grow both in population and political influence.

And when it comes to gaining the vote, both candidates for Montana’s congressional seat in Washington DC, Democrat Rob Quist and Republican Greg Gianforte say they want it.

"I think our society really needs to learn a lot of the native concepts the concepts of honor's mother earth and all of her elements," said Rob Quist.

"There's a rich history here I think we need to embrace it and enjoy it," said Greg Gianforte.

ABC FOX Montana heard from the candidates at last weekend’s American Indian Powwow at Montana State University.

Both Quist and Gianforte even walked side-by-side in the opening dance. For tribal members this political attention is crucial.

ABC FOX Montana asked former chairman of the Crow Tribe, Darrin Oldcoyote why.

“It’s very important for Indian tribes to work with Montana delegation and the state of Montana a lot of our issues you know they're the ones who champion those issues for us it's very important do us to align ourselves with you know people from the Montana delegates," said Darrin Oldcoyote, former Chairman of the Crow Tribe.

As the campaign for congress heats up, we have seen Gianaforte and Quist hitting Montana’s reservations.

"I've been to the black feet reservation and the same with the reservation and we're going to the bighorn county next so I feel like this will be one of my strengths," said Quist.

"Being a candidate for US house I need to represent the entire state and we have seven reservations. I've had the pleasure of visiting all the reservations in the state and trying to listen I think it's important when we visit or Native American neighbors that we go there to listen and understand," said Gianforte.

As for who will win over Montana’s Native American population?

We won’t know that until the May special election in a month.