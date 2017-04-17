Sanders officially set to visit Montana in support of Quist

Bernie Sanders is backing Rob Quist's campaign for Montana's U.S. House seat and will be campaigning with the Flathead folk musician across the state in May.

Original plans from the Democratic party mentioned April as a specific date for a possible Sanders visit, but Les Braswell with the Quist camp says plans are currently in the planning stage for a May visit instead.

The following was included in this morning’s press release:

"Rob Quist is the only person in this race who understands that we need a government in Washington that works for all Montanans and all Americans and not just the special interests and the billionaire class," Bernie Sanders said. "Congress right now is dominated by politicians who worry about the needs of their wealthy campaign contributors. We need members of Congress like Rob who will work to rebuild the shrinking middle class, who will fight all attempts to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid and will oppose tax breaks for the very rich. Rob is a populist, grassroots candidate fighting for the working families of Montana. I look forward to campaigning with him in May and working with him in Congress."

Quist also made a statement in response to Sanders’ future visit.

"I'm excited that Bernie Sanders recognizes that our grassroots campaign is building momentum and has the best chance in decades to take back Montana's U.S. House seat for the rest of us," Rob Quist said. "In the U.S. House, I'll be a voice to protect our public lands, fight for working families, work for better health care, and stand up to Wall Street and special interests."

Montanans can sign up to find out more details about Bernie and Rob's visit by texting BERNIE to 30644 or by going to http://robquist.org/bernie.