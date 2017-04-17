Earth Day planting event planned in Butte - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Earth Day planting event planned in Butte

Posted:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Leaders in Butte are planning a community plant to start as a way to slow storm water flows.

The Tree Planting event will take place on April 22nd at 1:00 pm at the Missoula Ball Fields on Missoula Ave. 

It’s being put on by the City and County of Butte-Silver Bow, Butte Natural Resource Damage Council, Montana Tech Native Plant Program, MSU Extension Butte-Silver Bow and Butte’s Urban Forest Board.

During this event the mission is to plant 800 native plant seedlings to slow storm water flows, protect Silver Bow Creek from the migration of contaminants, and encourage the public to participate in the restoration of Butte. 

Butte Area One Restoration funds approved by the Butte Natural Resource Damage Council fund this effort.

Below is more from a press release sent out Monday.

The goal of this restoration project is to support native species diversification in and around reclaimed areas on the Butte Hill.  Native, self-sustaining vegetation prevents storm water runoff from causing erosion and transporting mine waste and other contamination to Silver Bow Creek.  The sponsoring partners hop to encourage community-based stewardship over Butte’s landscape and participate in the community’s environmental restoration.

Volunteers can expect to get their hands dirty while contributing to a worthwhile effort to restore Butte’s environment.  Participant volunteers are asked to bring tools like a shovel or trowel and gloves and anything you might require for a few hours in the sun and rain. Please be sure to wear closed-toe shoes.

For more information, or to sign up as a volunteer, please contact MSU Extension Butte-Silver Bow at 406-723-0217 or kellee.anderson@montana.edu or Julia Crain at 497-6264 or jcrain@bsb.mt.gov

