Man eludes Flathead deputies on chase, ends up in river with hypothermia

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a weekend pursuit that landed two people in jail.

In a press release, Flathead County deputies said it all took place on Sunday April 16th.

The release says Flathead County Deputies initiated a pursuit with a vehicle that had been reported as stolen.

The vehicle was spotted by the owner in the Columbia Falls area.

The owner followed the stolen vehicle to Birch Grove Road where she met a deputy.

The pursuit began on Birch Grove Road near the intersection of Whitefish Stage Road when the deputy attempted to stop the stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle lead Sheriff’s Deputies and Montana Highway Patrol officer’s south on Whitefish Stage Road through the intersection of West Reserve Drive with speeds exceeding 80 mph. Officers deployed a spike strip at the intersection of White Bark Lane and Whitefish Stage, deflating one tire. The pursuit continued south on Whitefish Stage and then east on Evergreen Drive to Helena Flats Road and then onto Montana Highway 35 where the stolen vehicle entered the Spruce Park Campground.

An officer performed a PIT maneuver in the Spruce Park Campground and the pursuit ended when the stolen vehicle stopped with the front wheels over the bank of the Flathead River. The driver of the pickup, identified as 44 year old Dominic Lee of Kalispell, jumped into the Flathead River to avoid officers. Lee began swimming downstream, passing under the Highway 35 Bridge and eventually getting to the bank of the river approximately one quarter mile upstream from the Old Steel Bridge. Lee became hypothermic and was unable to move once he got to the river bank. He was pulled up onto the bank and attended to by deputies and EMS personnel from Evergreen Fire Department until he could be transported to the ambulance by a Sheriff’s Office boat. Lee is currently in Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Charges are pending at this time.

A passenger in the stolen pickup was identified as 34 year old Amanda Brandt of Kalispell. Brandt was arrested at the scene and is currently in the Flathead County Detention Center on pending Felony charges.