The Latest: Cleveland Facebook murder suspect could be anywhere

The Latest: Cleveland Facebook murder suspect could be anywhere

By Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities on the hunt for a suspect who they say fatally shot an elderly Cleveland man in a gruesome video posted on Facebook say his last known location was at the shooting site.
    
Police and the FBI in Cleveland said Monday that the suspect, 37-year-old Steve Stephens, could still be in the city or in surrounding states.
    
Chief Calvin Williams says detectives talked with Stephens by cellphone Sunday after he shot 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. but haven't had contact since.
    
Authorities are telling people in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan to be on the lookout. They say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous.
    
Cleveland's police chief says officers have searched dozens of places since the shooting Sunday and told residents to go about their business, but be careful.

Image License
Photo: Steve Stephens / Facebook

