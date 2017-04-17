Roxy Theater hosts International Wildlife Film Festival before undergoing redeco

The film festival that brought new life to the historic Roxy Theater in Missoula celebrates its 40th anniversary before the theater undergoes a major renovation.

The International Wildlife Film Festival has called the Roxy home for the past 15 years and brings 6,000 people through its door and an additional 2,00 school kids throughout the week.

The Roxy opened in 1937 and was a cultural treasure before it was destroyed in a fire in 1998. It was rebuilt and later bought by IWFF.

The festival started on the University of Montana campus out of the environmental studies program and is the longest running wildlife film festival in the world.

What started in the classroom now brings films and filmmakers from all over the world to the treasure state.

This years festival producer, Jeri Rafter, says they hope to watch the festival continue to grow and become a Missoula staple much like the place it calls home.

"It started as a student run, student film festival and has grown over the years. It's had some huge guests that have come here. We've had sine great international partners like the BBC which has been huge for us," says Jeri Rafter.

Rafter says they wants to bring films from the festival to the rest of the state and have one-off screening.

Up next for the Roxy: the redeco that takes it back to its glamour day. As soon as the festival wraps up, that process will begin next week. Construction will be complete in September, just in time for the Roxy's 80th birthday