Experts: start wildfire-proofing your home now

Longer, warmer days mean Montanans are one step closer to the inevitability of wildfire season.

Specialists have already examined the current Montana snow packs, fuels on the ground continue drying with each passing Spring day, but there are only so many ways for experts to prepare.

But what about homeowners?

Well experts say key steps can be taken in April that can make a big difference once wildfire season begins. For example, as Jordan Koppen with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, points out that 14 of the 16 homes taken in the Roaring Lion Fire in 2016 were destroyed by low intensity fires.

One of those fires was even started beyond the fire perimeter, which Koppen says can tell us something very important.

“We're seeing flying embers come out of the fire, starting spot fires, and if you have ember beds or fuel beds around the home that could ignite and potentially start the home on fire, that's what we're looking for,” Koppen said. “We're trying to eliminate all the fuels and all the risks around your home."

Whether it’s a home inspection from the Montana DNRC, to checking the 5-, 30-, 100- and even 200-foot ranges around your home, Koppen said he sees far too many risks around today’s Montana homes.

"Five feet out from the house,” Koppen asks, “do you have junipers right up against your house? Do you have overhanging trees landing on your house? Have you cleared out all the fuels from your gutters? Things like that.”

While Koppen pointed out these smaller steps won’t ever eliminate wildfires completely, they will help us better coexist with fires.

"It's just something that we need to clean up, and we need to adapt to living with fire,” Koppen said. “Fire is going to happen, it's just a reality."