Bozeman Hot Springs raises money for Haven

Most people associate Easter with egg hunts, but not those in Bozeman.

In fact, many people went to the hot springs for a dip.

Sunday, people were swimming and donating a dollar to Haven which is a program that helps survivors of domestic violence.

Bozeman Hot Springs chose to help raise money for Haven because of their 38 years of helping people who are victims of domestic violence.

Haven provides 24-hour support line, counseling and emergency shelter to those in need.

Bozeman Hot Springs, Customer Service Manager, Joshua Dutoit said this isn't their first time helping an organization like this.

"We worked with family promise on Thanksgiving. Now, we are doing Haven this Easter...and then for those two holidays we will continue to partner up with non-profits around the valley. We want to continue to show our support for the community," said Dutoit.

However, for the most part, he said they get a lot of feedback from their customers on helping non-profits like Haven.

"Leading up to this event today. We have had different people express their excitement that we are showing our support for different things. They are really happy that we are trying to do something," said Dutoit.

As for their next non-profit that they will help raise money, right now, it's undecided but suggests are welcomed.

For more information on Hazen and how you can donate, you can go to http://havenmt.org/