It's cold, it's wet, it's the Annual Big Sky pond skim

The annual Big Sky Pond Skim took place earlier today, the event that has been drawing thousands of people each year for more than a decade is Big Sky's way to celebrate the end of the season.

More than 100 participants took to the mountain to skim the water. Connor "hotshot" Bakkey is participating in his first skim.

"I grew up wakeboarding for 12 years, we are the land of 10 thousand lakes and you know I just feel that I got to contribute to this great place," said Bakkey.

And he's doing it, with a broken hand.

"It's been a couple weeks, I think it's healed up enough to do this so that's why I am doing it."

People of all ages are participating with the youngest participant being just seven years old. Chelsi Moy PR Manager at Big Sky says this event is a lot of fun.

"The costumes, the people hitting the water, you know some people do a really good job, they will get all the way across and others, other take a dip," Moy said.

Bakkey continues that there is nothing better than the thrill you get from the fans.

"The crowd cheering me on when I go down, you know there is going to be a couple thousand people on the mountain and when you go down and there is that many people cheering for you, you know it doesn't matter if you crash or not."

If you still want to get one last time of skiing in Big Sky will be open for its last day of the season tomorrow. 

