Cats searching for consistency following second scrimmage

BOZEMAN -

Montana State hit things hard in their secoND to last scrimmage of spring football. The Cats offense moved the ball well between the 20s but struggled in the red zone. On the other side of the ball, the Cats defense had two takeaways in the red zone but did give up some big passes and one big run to Chris Murray in the 60 play scrimmage. After the scrimmage, the Bobcats came away pleased with their effort, but looking more.

"I think we did well," said freshman quarterback Chris Murray. "Definitely better than last week. We were driving the ball efficiently every time, but that doesn't matter if we're not finishing. That's one thing that we definitely have to clean up in the red zone, penalties, turnovers, et cetera."

"I mean it was the first time, besides last week, that we've really gone live in tackling," said freshman linebacker Josh Hill. "I think Coach Ty put it pretty well, it looks like we haven't played live a whole lot yet this spring."

"I thought it was a good exchange," said head coach Jeff Choate. "I thought it was a step forward from what we did last Saturday in Great Falls, and I know the kids are excited to take that last step on Saturday next week with the Sonny Holland game."

The Cats said their biggest takeaway from the scrimmage is their need to improve their consistency on both sides of the ball. The Cats have one more scrimmage this spring, the Sonny Holland Classic, on Saturday, April 22nd. You can catch that live on SWX, along with the Montana Spring Game.

