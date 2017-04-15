Highly-decorated officer in Montana: 'MOAB used to send clear message'

One of the most decorated officers in Montana says the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, or moab, was used to send a clear message.

It was dropped during Thursday's attack in the Achin District in Nangarhar Province of eastern Aghanistan. Afghanistan officials have reported that 36 Islamic State militant fighters died when the U.S. unleashed one of the biggest non-nuclear weapons in its arsenal. The GBU 43B's target? A sanctuary of tunnels and caves used by the Islamic State group.

Brigadier General Dale Stovall, who is retired from the U.S. Air Force, is very familiar with the moab and tells ABC FOX Montana why the "mother of all bombs" was the right weapon to use in this attack.

"It came in from this angle, of course, into the mouth of the caves," Stovall says. "And the blast effect primarily went up the side of the mountain. Certainly, there was a blast effect below it. "

The Afghan government confirms that the bomb's blast, which unleashed 11-tons of explosives, destroyed three underground tunnels, as well as weapons and ammunition caches. No civilians casualties have been reported, which is why Stovall says the right weapon was used for the right purpose.

"It's a very limited weapon because, you know, you know want to have a high number of civilians killed, if any. So, this was a unique experience where we could use this in this very mountainous area."

Designed in 2002, the moab is a 30-foot-long, 22-thousand pound GPS-guided munition. The radius of its blast stretches around a mile. It was developed during the Iraq war, mainly conceived for "psychological operations".

"During Desert Storm, I know we dropped four of them, and we wanted to see what they would do if we dropped four of them in the middle of these mine fields. The effect was it set off bombs of mines. The commander, his intelligence officer came across with white flags the next day."

Some are questioning if ISIS in Afghanistan is a bigger threat than previously thought, with the U.S. Military using such a high-profile show of strength.

"They are not in escalation. What they are is a different foreign policy."

And upon serving with the nation's counter-terrorist command, Stovall says that the use of this weapon simply shows rebel forces the united states is taking a different approach to foreign policy, giving authority back to top military brass.