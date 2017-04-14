Griz Sweep Doubleheader Against UNC - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Griz Sweep Doubleheader Against UNC

Posted: Updated:

The Griz softball team improved to (23-19, 8-3 BSC) and now have a four-game winning streak after they beat UNC 1-0, and 9-4 Friday. The two wins keep the Grizzlies a half game ahead of Weber State for the Big Sky Conference lead. In game one Michaela Hood set a program record with 13 strikeouts, she also gave up just one hit and no runs. In the second game Delene Colburn had a career high 6 RBI after hitting a three run homer and a three run double. The Griz face the Bears again Saturday to wrap up the series. 

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Big Sky Media Days Kickoff in Park City, Utah

    Big Sky Media Days Kickoff in Park City, Utah

    Sunday, July 16 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-07-16 22:18:50 GMT
    The 2017 Big Sky Conference football season officially begins Sunday in Park City, Utah. For the next two days, representatives from all 13 football members of the conference will gather to meet with the media, and kick off another exciting season of Big Sky Conference Football. Our Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman will join you every day with news and analysis from Park City, including the pre-season offensive and defensive MVPs, first and second team selections, and the pre-season rank...
    The 2017 Big Sky Conference football season officially begins Sunday in Park City, Utah. For the next two days, representatives from all 13 football members of the conference will gather to meet with the media, and kick off another exciting season of Big Sky Conference Football. Our Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman will join you every day with news and analysis from Park City, including the pre-season offensive and defensive MVPs, first and second team selections, and the pre-season rank...

  • East Helena Valley Rodeo - NRA Night #1

    East Helena Valley Rodeo - NRA Night #1

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:50:33 GMT

    Night one of the 54th annual East Helena Valley Rodeo featuring the Northern Rodeo Association was "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" Night for breast cancer awareness.

    Night one of the 54th annual East Helena Valley Rodeo featuring the Northern Rodeo Association was "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" Night for breast cancer awareness.

  • Gabe Sulser shares influence going Griz after announcing commitment to UM Football

    Gabe Sulser shares influence going Griz after announcing commitment to UM Football

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:48:49 GMT

    Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.

    Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Big Sky Media Days Kickoff in Park City, Utah

    Big Sky Media Days Kickoff in Park City, Utah

    Sunday, July 16 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-07-16 22:18:50 GMT
    The 2017 Big Sky Conference football season officially begins Sunday in Park City, Utah. For the next two days, representatives from all 13 football members of the conference will gather to meet with the media, and kick off another exciting season of Big Sky Conference Football. Our Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman will join you every day with news and analysis from Park City, including the pre-season offensive and defensive MVPs, first and second team selections, and the pre-season rank...
    The 2017 Big Sky Conference football season officially begins Sunday in Park City, Utah. For the next two days, representatives from all 13 football members of the conference will gather to meet with the media, and kick off another exciting season of Big Sky Conference Football. Our Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman will join you every day with news and analysis from Park City, including the pre-season offensive and defensive MVPs, first and second team selections, and the pre-season rank...

  • UW's Taylor Rapp named to Jim Thorpe Award watch list

    UW's Taylor Rapp named to Jim Thorpe Award watch list

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    Sophomore safety Taylor Rapp has been named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top college defensive back. Rapp was named to the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list yesterday. The Nagurski is given to the top overall defensive player.

    Sophomore safety Taylor Rapp has been named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top college defensive back. Rapp was named to the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list yesterday. The Nagurski is given to the top overall defensive player.

  • Gabe Sulser shares influence going Griz after announcing commitment to UM Football

    Gabe Sulser shares influence going Griz after announcing commitment to UM Football

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:48:49 GMT

    Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.

    Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.