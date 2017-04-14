Griz offense shines in second spring scrimmage - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Griz offense shines in second spring scrimmage

After a ho-hum first spring scrimmage a week ago, the Montana Grizzly offense came out firing today. Scoring on 4 out of their first 5 possessions, the Griz finally found some rhythm on the side of the ball that was thought to be a strength coming into camp.

Senior quarterback Reese Phillips connected on touchdowns with wide receiver Justin Calhoun twice in the first 30 minutes of the scrimmage, including a devastating double move by Calhoun to spring him free. Phillips finished the day 13-18 for 140 yards and those two touchdowns.

Once the offense was turned over to second and third string quarterbacks Caleb Hill and Gresch Jensen, the Griz defense turned up the pressure. Interceptions by Dareon Nash, Markell Sanders, and Corey Alexander, who brought his back for a touchdown, showed progress by a secondary that was burned quite a bit last season. After the scrimmage, Head Coach Bob Stitt talked about a need to play in more base defense packages this season, as opposed to last season's blitz and man happy packages called by defensive coordinator Jason Seymore. 

The Griz will have one more week of practice, and then head to Butte for Saturday's annual Spring Game. You can watch that game live exclusively on SWX Montana, with Shaun Rainey, Grady Bennett, and Ben Wineman on the call. 

2nd Scrimmage Box Score:

SCORING

TD – Justin Calhoun 9 pass from Reese Phillips (Brandon Purdy kick) 9 plays, 70 yards FG – Tim Semenza 37 Field Goal – 7 plays, 50 yards TD – Justin Calhoun 48 pass from Reese Phillips (Brandon Purdy kick) 7 plays, 65 yards FG – Tim Semenza 27 Field Goal – 11 plays 55 yards TD – Brennan Corbin 12 pass from Caleb Hill (Brandon Purdy kick) 7 plays 45 yards TD – Korey Alexander 33 INT Return (Semenza Kick)

Passing: (35-53-3, 301YD, 3TD) – Reese Phillips: 13-18-0, 140YD, 2TD (9, 48) – Caleb Hill: 14-17-0, 100YD, 1TD (12) – Gresch Jensen 8-18-3, 61YD

Rushing: (36-151YD) Treshawn Favors 8-77, Rey Green 9-34, Shane Moody 6-32, Reese Phillips 3-4, Caleb Hill 5-4, Gresch Jensen 4- -7

Receiving: (35-301YD) Justin Calhoun 3-66, 2TD (9, 48) – Keenan Curran 5-46 – Jerry Louie-McGee 6-35 – Brennan Corbin 3-28, 1TD (12) – Kobey Eaton 3-29 - Mitch McLaughlin 4-27 – Josh Horner 2-23 – Jed Nagler 3-18 – Nick Fouch 2-13 – Treshawn Favors 2-10 - Makena Simis 1-4

Total offense: 89 plays, 352 yards, 3 touchdowns

Tackle leaders: Hunter McKenzie 9, Ryan McKinley 6, Jace Lewis 5, Vika Fa’atuiese 5, Shayne Cochran 5

Sacks: Tucker Schye 3, Randy Rodriguez 2, Jesse Sims 1, Cy Steele 1

Interceptions: Dareon Nash 1, Markell Sanders 1, Korey Alexander 1 (TD – 38YD)

Pass breakups: Hunter McKenzie 1, Josh Egbo 1, Andrew Harris 1

