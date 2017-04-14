Rob Quist to Open Office in Bozeman - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Rob Quist to Open Office in Bozeman

BOZEMAN -

In the midst of a heated race for the lone Montana house seat, Rob Quist is set to open his campaign's Bozeman field office. Quist will join volunteers and grassroots supporters in Bozeman Saturday for the grand opening. 

In addition to the new Bozeman office, Quist already has field offices open in Helena, Missoula, Billings, Great Falls, Butte and Kalispell.

The event will begin at 2pm. 

