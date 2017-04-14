Race for Montana's lone house seat is gaining National Attention

The House race in Montana is gaining speed and national attention. Both candidates are campaigning and getting ready for the May 25th special election. National news sites are painting it, the singer versus the millionaire.

"There's a very clear difference. We have a musician and we have a business guy. It's a decision Montanans are going to make," said Republican Candidate Greg Gianforte.

The singer versus the millionaire, the race for Montana’s lone house seat is heating up and gaining attention nationwide.

Democratic Candidate Rob Quist said, "The climate in this country where everyone is really paying attention about the seat change. When I got into this I really felt like there was just a legion of light that was forming behind this whole thing."

Quist and Gianforte have been battling back and forth since their nominations.

“This is an important race for Montana and for the country and the decision we have to make here in Montana is who do we want to carry our voice back to Washington D.C," added Gianforte.

Quist says he is more than ready as he has been traveling nonstop throughout Montana campaigning.

"Since that time even in the primary we got out to 40 different counties so we've just been doing what I call a full court press on the state of Montana."

However, Gianforte is confident that this race, belongs to him.

"He's a good musician, but we are not voting for entertainment here. We really need leadership that will represent Montanans interest back in Washington."

Quist however responds saying he's much more then what his competition believes he is.

"Well of course I'm much more than a singer, but I'll take that," added Quist.