A unique training tool for Whitefish Fire Department

The Whitefish Fire Department is always training hard to keep you safe.

Shift captain Joe Rendahl tells us that whenever the department can get real field practice, they jump at the opportunity.

While the firefighters practice at least two hours every day at the station once in a while a property owner gives the firefighters an old building to practice with.

The old firefighters practiced on site today, Friday April 14, at the old location of Sew Excited Fabrics in Whitefish.

Whitefish fire was practicing fire fighter down drills, where they pull a firefighter to safety after they've fallen a down a story inside of a building.