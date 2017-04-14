A unique training tool for Whitefish Fire Department - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

A unique training tool for Whitefish Fire Department

Posted: Updated:

The Whitefish Fire Department is always training hard to keep you safe.

Shift captain Joe Rendahl tells us that whenever the department can get real field practice, they jump at the opportunity. 

While the firefighters practice at least two hours every day at the station once in a while a property owner gives the firefighters an old building to practice with.

The old firefighters practiced on site today, Friday April 14, at the old location of Sew Excited Fabrics in Whitefish.

Whitefish fire was practicing fire fighter down drills, where they pull a firefighter to safety after they've fallen a down a story inside of a building.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.