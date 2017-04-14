Holiday budget saver: popular Easter foods are on sale

Easter weekend is upon us and this year Americans are expected to spend a record 18-point-six billion dollars on the holiday.

More than two billion of that will go towards just buying candy.

So, this year, holiday shoppers are looking for opportunities to save a few dollars without skimping out on the festivities.

One silver lining for your holiday budget, The Montana Farm Bureau Federation is reporting a decrease in the cost of some popular Easter items this year.

Helping out a friend who is recovering from surgery, Robyn Oliver is preparing Easter dinner for a large crowd this Easter and she noticed staple Easter foods this year are less expensive, “Three or four dollars than she was expecting it to be and it was a pretty big ham. I know the turkey I got was 12-15 lbs and it was a couple less than it usually is from you know Christmas and Thanksgiving.”

The Montana Farm Bureau Federation says Easter foods this year are down at least three dollars from last year.

Are you dyeing Easter eggs this year? The Farm Bureau says egg prices are drastically lower than last year. And Whitefish local, Jude Adams is taking advantage of that, “A dozen eggs, I think they’re like 18 cents or something like that. So, that’s a really good deal.”

Let’s not forget about the wine, and Erin McCormick wine buyer for Alpine Village Market tells us the perfect pairing you can do with your Easter dinner, “I try and choose wines that are easy. You don’t want something weird and oaky.”

If you’re making Quiche this holiday this is what McCormick suggests you pair with it, “Soave is one of the wines I’ve chosen. It’s a white wine and when I drink it I typically think of a Quiche or making a Quiche.”