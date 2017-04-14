Suspects arrested after shots fired in Butte

At approximately 1:06 AM on Friday April 14, 2017, Butte Police were assisting Montana Parole and Probation Officers as they conducted a search at a residence at 118 E. Platinum Street in Butte.

During the search a Montana Parole and Probation officer, who was in the area of the residence, was involved in a shooting incident outside the residence.

The officer fired at least two shots at the tires of a vehicle which had arrived in the area and then attempted to flee as two Parole and Probation Officers approached the vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting.

However the right rear tire of the vehicle was deflated after being struck by gunfire.

A Butte Police unit that was also in the area pursued the suspect vehicle and was soon joined by two additional Butte Police units. The suspect vehicle was involved in an accident at the intersection of Second Street and Shields Avenue. The vehicle struck a guardrail on the north end of the bridge at that location. Three persons who were in the vehicle were detained.

The driver of the vehicle, James Wasson, is currently in custody and is charged with the following offenses: CRIMINAL ENDANGERMENT (FELONY) 3 COUNTS; DUI (refusal); DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED; RECKLESS DRIVING; FLEEING FROM/ELUDING THE POLICE.

Lawrence Roach, who was a passenger in the suspect vehicle, fled on foot after the crash. Roach was arrested by Butte Police after a brief foot pursuit. Roach is in custody for FELONY PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

A 34-year-old woman passenger in the vehicle was identified but not taken into custody.

Two other persons were arrested at the residence where the initial search was being conducted but they were not involved in the shooting incident or the subsequent pursuit.

“We’re extremely blessed and fortunate that our officers were not hurt and were able to return home to their loved ones safe and sound. As with any officer-involved shooting, the Department will work closely with the Butte Police Department and the Division of Criminal Investigation in the subsequent investigation," said Kevin Olson from Montana Department of Corrections.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is the lead agency involved in this investigation. Butte Police are assisting in the investigation. The investigation is in the very early stages at this point.

Preliminary Hearing is schedule in the next four weeks.