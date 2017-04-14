State seeks to drop case to put Barry Beach back in prison

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - State prosecutors have decided to drop their attempts to put a convicted murderer who was granted clemency back in prison.



Assistant Attorney General Ole Olson filed a court motion Friday to dismiss a petition of revocation against Barry Beach.



The motion comes a week after the city of Billings dropped a charge that Beach violated a restraining order that a woman had taken out against him.



The misdemeanor charge filed last fall prompted state officials to take steps to revoke Beach's suspended sentence.



Beach was convicted of deliberate homicide in the 1979 beating death of teenager Kim Nees. Gov. Steve Bullock granted him clemency in 2015.



Olson cited the dropped charge in Billings and a review of the investigative file in that case as the reasons for the motion to dismiss.

