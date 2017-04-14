Powwow posters to be sold as fundraiser for MSU's American Indian Council

A former Montana State University student has designed this year’s MSU American Indian Council Powwow poster, with proceeds from poster sales benefiting the council.

Ben Pease’s poster, “Warrior of a New Generation,” will be on sale for $75 (without the artist’s signature) and $150 (with Pease’s signature) during the 42nd annual American Indian Council Powwow, set for April 14-15 in MSU’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. A few pre-framed prints will be available for purchase, as well.

The poster depicts Taylor Real Bird, who is a veteran and member of the Apsaalooke (Crow) Nation.

“The poster depicts a young contemporary veteran who has continually stood for not only his people, but his land, tradition, philosophy, heritage and greater indigenous community, along with also carrying a duality of patriotism for his tribe and country,” Pease said. “'Warrior of a New Generation’ stands for all creeds and color, regardless of religion, belief, and political position.”

Pease, who is from the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Nations, previously studied art, with an emphasis in studio arts, at MSU. His work is well-known regionally and is displayed in galleries in Billings, Big Sky, Bozeman, Hardin and Salt Lake City.

He said it is an honor to have his work selected for this year’s powwow poster.

“The American Indian Council was thrilled to have Ben design this year’s Pow wow poster," said Richard White, co-adviser for the American Indian Council. "His work exemplifies important indigenous values such as knowledge, culture, community, tradition and our collective warrior spirit."

For more information about the poster or the powwow, contact White at (406) 994-4880 or email the American Indian Council at aicofmsu@gmail.com.