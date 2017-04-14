Meth and hypothermia cause of January death - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Meth and hypothermia cause of January death

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Christina England, 33, was found deceased on January 19 behind an apartment building in the Linda Vista area.

Upon receiving both toxicology and autopsy reports from the Montana State Crime lab, the cause and manner of death has been confirmed for Christina England.

The cause of death has been determined as acute methamphetamine intoxication with hypothermia as a contributing factor. The manner has been ruled as an accident.

