UM to "reimagine the structure and delivery" of curriculum

After years of declining enrollment and budget issues, The University of Montana releases a strategic plan designed to take the university into the future.

The plan lays out this vision statement:

Beginning with our desired future in mind

We are Montana:

Deeply rooted in place,

Committed to local community and global connection,

Open to new ways of thinking, learning, and engaging together,

Dedicated to work that matters for the people of Montana and beyond.

The plan lists five strategic opportunities:

Invest in People

Partner with Place

Reinvent the Heart of the Curriculum

Engage Students Where they Are

and Foster knowledge creation and innovation

Each opportunity is further broken down in to a total of 14 initiatives.

Among them: plans to "reimagine the structure and delivery of the UM curriculum." The university plans to introduce new general education programming.

Another initiative has them expanding online offerings and dual degree programs.

UM also has plans to gain national recognition as a great place to work.

There is much more to this multi-level strategic plan. You can click through it by starting here.