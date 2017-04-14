Man arrested in connection to disappearance of Missoula teen

Missoula Police have taken Cory Kendall (AKA Cory Brumwell), 43, into custody in connection to the disappearance of 17-year-old teenager on April 12. He's facing charges for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Solicitation of Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

A tip to law enforcement helped police track down the woman on Thursday. Sergeant Travis Welsh said the tip lead them to the 3800 block of Brooks Street where they quickly found the teenager.

The girl went missing after the Wednesday shooting on Milwaukee Way. She called police that morning, saying she was being held at gunpoint behind the Corso Apartments.

Welsh says Kendall is suspected to be related to the incident and also admitted to being in a relationship with the 17-year-old.

When Kendall was located, police say he was wearing a holster and a gun was in his truck. A .45ACP shell casing was found in the parking lot of 230 S. Catlin.

According to the affidavit, Kendall is a methamphetamine dealer. While he denied selling or giving meth to the girl, Kendall told police he did give her money to buy meth and kept "her safe" while she injected the drug.

While in jail, the affidavit says Kendall called family and attempted to get them to delete his Facebook account and messages. They refused.

The investigation into the shooting continues.