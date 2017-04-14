Western Montana Easter egg hunts

One Montanan is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving help from a passerby.

One Montanan is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving help from a passerby.

MISSOULA- The National Weather Service out of Missoula is predicting a sight for sore eyes for Sunday; the Northern Lights. In a Facebook post-Sunday, the NWS posted this update to their followers.

MISSOULA- The National Weather Service out of Missoula is predicting a sight for sore eyes for Sunday; the Northern Lights. In a Facebook post-Sunday, the NWS posted this update to their followers.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The night sky will be active tonight with a chance for the Aurora Borealis even in Spokane! Get to a dark place and look north tonight!