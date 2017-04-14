Navy Admiral to Missoula: No sea, no problem

An effort to bring the U.S. Navy closer to the people comes to Montana. A Navy Admiral is in Missoula doing community engagement and outreach so communities without a nearby sea can better understand the navy and the way of life it protects

Since the navy is concentrated along our coasts, a vast majority of Americans don't get the chance to interact with the them. But with a community outreach program called Executive Engagement Visits, they send admirals to places they can't bring their ships.

Naval Rear Admiral Roy Kitchener says the navy is out there providing people with everyday things they might not think of, like coffee.

The beans for many coffees were grown on the east coast of Africa and the sea routes they took are being sailed on and maintained as a viable commercial lane for shipping by the navy

While in Missoula, Kitchener toured the Missoula Children's Theater, just one ways they connect with the community. MCT tours to naval bases in the U.S. and overseas to work with the children of sailors in week-long projects.

Kitchener also talked with businesses, educators and students so people understand what the navy does, what the navy offers and what people can do for the navy.

"There's a lot of different businesses, small business innovations that the technology really translates to things were doing, learning a lot from educators as far as what you're doing in your schools and how you're educating your children and some of the needs we have in the high tech navy of today," says Kitchener

Kitchener says the navy has adopted the motto "no sea, no problem" and despite the nearest sea being nearly 10 hours away, many Montanan's opt to join the navy.

Kitchener says Montanans make up 27 percent of the active military as a whole. The navy is 20 percent of that number, with seven new sailors contracted per month.

That's a number higher than what other states have, but Kitchener says they are always looking ahead to what the navy of tomorrow could look like.

"For the past 10 years, we have met all our recruiting goals. We get some wonderful people in so quite frankly we don't really have a problem with it, but we try to make sure we stay in touch with society and we want our navy to reflect what society reflects in the future."

There are currently over 322,000 active duty sailors and 108,000 reserves in the U.S. Navy.