Finally Friday! Looks like rain and snow for the first part of the weekend. Expect a few frosty spots on some roads overnight and first thing Saturday morning. Then we’ll see mostly/partly sunny skies for Easter Sunday. Here are Friday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 43°/25° Butte: 42°/23° Kalispell: 48°/33° Missoula: 45°/32°