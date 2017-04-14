A look through eyes of track and field's high fliers

So what's the biggest thing to be sure of when you're hurdling down a runway and about to launch yourself into the air? You better make sure technique is on point.

Vincent Davison - Hawks Junior Pole Vaulter

"You pretty much have to nail it every time or the vault's not going to work," said Bozeman junior pole vaulter Vincent Davison. "So, it's definitely a sport of getting it right every single time and little inconsistencies can throw you off."

Camille Landon - Hawks Senior High Jumper

"I think it's the most important and the consistency comes into play with that technique, because there are so many different small elements that go into it," said senior high jumper Camille Landon.

The way the athletes move their bodies in the air is fascinating to watch, but I wondered, 'What does it look like to the athlete?' Luckily, the Hawks were willing to strap on a GoPro to give us a chance to see what they see.

Camille Landon is the two-time defending state champion in the high jump and it's safe to say she and the camera didn't get along. Landon said the GoPro threw off her technique.

"I'm going to say quite a bit," said Landon. "High jump is kind of a sport where you aim for consistency, so having a weight on your head definitely messes with that a little bit."

After removing the camera, Landon had no issues easily clearing the next jump.

Vincent Davison and Jameson Slevin traded off with the camera, and despite some serious wind throwing the vaulters off, Davison said wearing the camera may have improved his technique.

"Coach actually said I stood taller with the GoPro," said Davison. "So I think it improved my vault a little bit."

And while all the athletes seemed to get a bit of a kick out of wearing the GoPro, they had mixed feelings about the idea of incorporating one into their daily training.

"I definitely would," said Davison. "Maybe not even just for the better vaulting, but just to see myself vault again because that would be pretty cool."

"I mean, never say never," said Landon. "But for now I'm going to rule it out."