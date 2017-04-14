Can Montanans save the bees?

Montanans are on a mission to save some of its busiest workers: bees that are dying at alarming rates.

According to the USDA, 30% of the national bees have disappeared and one-third of all bee colonies in the US have perished.

ABC FOX Montana went out to the hives to find the answer could Montanans save the bees?

Many Montanan bee keepers and bee enthusiasts across the state are gearing up to help save the bees before the situation gets any stickier.

"These losses are unattainable," said Michelle Flenniken.

Michelle Flenniken co-director of MSU’s new Pollinator Health Center says she's working to find out what killing the bees.

"My research is to better understand multiple factors that are involved in honey bee colony losses in those include chemical exposure, in adequate floral resources, and pathogens which is my areas of expertise," said Flenniken.

Flenniken said one factor that is hurting the bees is a parasitic mite with the apt name “varroa destructor” it's like a tick, the mite sucks the bees’ equivalent of blood and spreads viruses.

Pathogens are also suspects including bacteria, fungi and viruses.

Just last year Flenniken says bee numbers have plummeted by 44 percent and seven bee species have been put on the endangered species list. This is something she says should concern everyone.

"Honey bee health impacts everyone's health, because honeybees and other bees are important pollinators for any food crops that produce fruits, nuts and vegetables that we enjoy,” said Flenniken. “It's actually estimated that a third of the US diet requires be pollinators."

To put this into context, these are many of the crops pollinated by bees: Almonds, apples, apricots, avocados, blueberries, cantaloupes, cashews, coffee, cranberries, cucumbers, eggplants, grapes, kiwis, mangoes, okra, peaches, pears, peppers, strawberries, tangerines, walnuts and watermelons.

An interesting fact, Montana is the second largest producer of honey in the US.

The Montana Department of Agriculture reports there are approximately 200 registered beekeepers in Montana. About 85-90 of them are commercial, with about 50 involved in migratory pollination as their primary business. The remainder are honey producers, landowners, and hobbyists.

In 2016, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released baseline statistics that show that honey bees are responsible for pollinating an estimated $15 billion of U.S. crops each year. However, honey bee colony losses have averaged 33 percent since 2006, up from historic losses of approximately 15 percent. These higher annual colony losses place additional burdens on commercial beekeepers to keep pace with those losses, Flenniken said.

Every February, for example, commercial beekeepers truck 60 percent of U.S. bee colonies 1.6 million out of the total 2.5 million colonies — to California to pollinate the high-profit almond crop.

To gain a better understanding of the mechanisms honey bees use to sense, and then respond to, viral pathogens, the Flenniken Laboratory is performing experiments in individual bees and cultured cells to determine the roles of specific honey bee proteins responsible for reducing the levels of virus infection.

Just recently the National Science Foundation just awarded Flenniken, a five-year Career Grant of more than $500,000 to support her research on the “Honey Bee Antiviral Defense Network.”

“Elucidation of the Honey Bee Antiviral Defense Network,” involves undergraduate and graduate students who are performing experiments and are involved in the development and expansion of undergraduate, graduate and community courses. The courses will utilize honey bees as a model to explain topics in virology, genetics and biotechnology, while underscoring the importance of pollinators in all ecosystems and the role of basic science in addressing problems of global scale, including loss of bee pollinators.

Flenniken said between research, education and above all collaboration Montana is on the forefront of building better bees.

If you would like to help the bees you can plant bee friendly plants in your yard listed here.

If you would like to learn more about the bees you can go to Montana State University's Pollinator Center website, you can go to to a Pollination Symposium on April 19th from 6 to 8 pm at the Emerson's Weaver Room or you can volunteer at the Honey Bee Research site and Pollinator Garden Friday May 19th 1-5pm and Friday June 16th 8-11am.

Also if you live in the Gallatin Valley Area there is a Gallatin Valley Bee Keepers club to join.

Here is the information on that.

Gallatin Valley Bee Keepers next meeting is Thursday, April 27, 6-7:30p at the Bozeman Public Library.