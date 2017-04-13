Montana Tech's newest building is done

After a few years of planning, building and ten million dollars, Montana Tech's new Natural Resource Center is finally done.

Montana Tech is inviting the Butte community to come and take a tour of the new building this evening.

The building provides 32,000-square-feet of more space for research labs, which allows students to really dig into their studies.

The building will house students studying areas from civil engineering to mechanical engineering, just to name a few.

Vice Chancellor of Developments Joe McClafferty said they hope to attract more students with this new building, which benefits Butte.

"If we can grow our enrollment we can recruit more students to come to Montana Tech that's better for Butte. So we want the community to see that were pushing forward and transforming our campus to make sure that we're recruiting, retaining and graduating more and growing this place,” said McClafferty.

Doors to the building are open now and close at 6:30 Thursday night.