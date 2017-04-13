Swimming Easter Egg Hunt

Hotspot at the Dillon YMCA Where 'aqua Easter bunnies' splashed around filling their eggs with baskets Thursday.

From little babies to pre-teens, kids were paddling around the pool collecting eggs in the annual YMCA pool Easter egg hunt.

For about ten years, YMCA Aquatics Manager, Terry Haverfield, said kids have been setting their baskets next to the pool and swimming back with eggs.

Kids who collect the most floating eggs will receive a mystery prize.

Haverfield said her favorite thing about this egg hunt is watching the kids have fun.

"To see the kids smiling when they are going after the eggs because I take pictures of them too. And to see the families, then the parents and all that stuff. And all the kids rushing to the eggs and bringing them to the side,” said Haverfield.

As for prizes kids received little toys, color bookings and of course Easter candy.