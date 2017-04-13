Addie's Army defends lip sync crown in honor of 5th grader's life

For the 2nd year in a row, one group of Missoula teachers shone a spotlight on the memory of a Missoula girl who lost her life.

Three teachers from Target Range School, who call themselves "Addie's Army," used a local concert to honor the life of former student Addie Moser, who died last year from Disappearing Bone Disease*.

The group defended their championship on Sunday, as part of the 2nd Annual Lip Sync Battle at the Missoula Children's Theater, where all proceeds went to Camp Mak-A-Dream.

"We decided as a group, we were inspired to do something in her honor and out came this lip sync battle contest," said Dan Ries, one of Addie's teachers in 5th grade, who says the emotions this year were very different. "We were like, you know what? We have to defend this. We're Addie's Army. Let's rise up. And the rest is history, I guess."

Ries said he saw Addie's family in attendance, and grew emotional imagining what it would be like if Addie had been in attendance as well on Sunday, seeing as how she had been a very musical student herself.

"We would just get a huge hug from her, and a huge smile, and a super duper high five. That's what we'd get from her. Man, I miss that little girl."

Thousands of dollars were raised, Ries said, on Sunday, and now Camp Mak-A-Dream will continue to gain support.

The camp provides free Montana camping experiences, completely free of charge for a number of children, teenagers, and adults who have all had their lives touched by cancer.