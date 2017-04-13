How you can help save the bees in your backyard

Bee Keepers say it isn't difficult to make your yard, garden or even patio space a haven for beneficial bees. You'll be helping these important insects, as well as bringing more nature to your backdoor.

Honey Bee Friendly Plants attract and nourish honey bees with nectar producing plants. Wild flowers, including asters, goldenrod, sunflowers, even dandelions will provide food for the hives, and the native bee population as well. Plant flowering vegetables and fruits.

Plant Long Blooming Flowers or a variety of plants that will bloom at different times throughout the spring and fall. Honey bees need to eat until they retreat to their hives for the winter. Try to group at least ten bee plants in a bunch or grouping.

Honey Bees Need Water: Provide a pond, a fountain, or some other fresh water source. Not only do the bees need nectar, they need water as well.

Native bees will make their homes in sand. Provide a space in your garden for native bees to make their home. Native bees do not live in hives, but in single living units underground. Leave a space in your garden un-mulched for them to gain access and set up housekeeping. A pile of undisturbed sand will work as well.

No Pesticides or Herbicides. Do not use pesticides and herbicides. Some of them are toxic to bees, and some aren't. Many of them will leave a toxic residue for days or weeks. It is better to introduce good bugs to provide natural protection against pests, and to weed by hand.

Following is a partial list of tried-and-true bee attractors:

Annuals:

Asters, Calliopsis, Clover, Dandelions, Marigolds, Poppies, Sunflowers, Zinnias

Perennials:

Buttercups, Clematis, Cosmos, Crocuses, Dahlias, Echinacea, English Ivy, Foxglove, Geraniums, Gerrymander, Globe Thistle, Hollyhocks, Hyacinth, Rock Cress Roses, Sedum, Snowdrops, Squills, Tansy, Yellow Hyssop

Garden Plants:

Blackberries, Cantaloupe, Cucumbers, Gourds Peppers, Pumpkins, Raspberries, Squash, Strawberries, Watermelons, Wild Garlic Herbs