MSU students vote yes on recreation project

According to ASMSU, Montana State Students have voted yes on the Student Recreation Facilities Project. The project passed with close to 63 percent of the vote.

The vote was for a three part recreation project including a new fee 20 dollars per semester to build a new artificial turf field and to use $500,000 of existing fees for expanding the rock climbing wall. Also, they will potentially be raising the fee for student clubs by three dollars per semester.

The fees however, still need to pass The Board of Regents.

They will vote on the proposals in May.