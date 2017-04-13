Historic Swan River Bridge to get re constructed

The Swan River Bridge in Bigfork is getting reconstructed and in the process losing its historic landmark stamp.

Today Flathead County Commissioners met to push forward the effort to reconstruct the land mark Swan River bridge leading into Bigfork, while still maintaining its original charm.

What’s the reason for reconstruction? We’re being told the old steel bottom of the one hundred year old bridge is making it unsafe.

With a three thousand pound weight limit Flathead County Commissioner Pam Holmquist tells us the bridge is unsafe and that weight limit is barely enough to hold a single car.

Commissioner Holmquist tells us the County Commissioner’s office worked closely with the Bigfork community to find the right way to properly reconstruct the bridge. She tells us, “At the end of the day when we got done discussing everything it was decided jointly that we would do the bridge facade as close as we could come to the old facade and that way it was new steel and we didn’t have the maintenance issues.”

However, because so much of the bridge is being renovated, the bridge will lose its historic value.

Another option for the bridge was to leave the original steel trusses on top and just replace the wood on the bottom.

Holmquist tells us this option would be a logistical nightmare because engineers would have to remove the steel in one piece and then finding storage and return it back to the new base.

Now, County Commissioners are working closely with MDT to build a budget and a long term plan for construction.

While the bridge is still open, waiting too long for re construction could force the town to close the Swan River bridge for safety.

Commissioner Holmquist tells us the start date of construction and budget are still unknown at this point.