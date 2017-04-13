Sentinel senior Will Mytty commits to Montana Tech

High School Sports More>>

Missoula Mavericks to host Legion regional tournament The AA state tournament starts at the end of July, and whether or not the Missoula Mavericks win state, they have already punched their ticket to the Northwest Regionals.

Shrine Game unites Cats and Griz before college journey begins As Montana's best football players come together for the annual East-West Shrine game, future Cat and Griz athletes are getting the chance to spend time with their soon-to-be teammates. "It's awesome, because I get to know them sooner," said future Bobcat linebacker and Glacier High graduate Tadan Gilman. "So, when I get down to Bozeman, I'll already know some guys, and just looking around the locker room, I'll be able to see guys, that RJ's (Fitzgerald) there, ...

Liam LeCoure signs with Jamestown University for baseball The flow on his head might be gone, but hairdo's don't matter for Liam LeCoure. He is having himself a great season. and next year will be even better, as the Bitterroot Bucs pitcher has committed to play college baseball for Jamestown University in North Dakota. "They are a powerhouse," LeCoure says. "The coach has been there for 18 years, so I'm excited to join the program." LeCoure, who just graduated from Florence High School this past M...