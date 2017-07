Rain is back and a few of us could see an afternoon t’storm. Temperatures should be cooling off the next few day and we’re expecting some snow to mix in with the rain. Look for some morning accumulations over the higher passes Friday and Saturday. Here are Thursday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 62°/33° Butte: 54°/26° Kalispell: 51°/32° Missoula: 54°/33°